e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: City temperature drops by 2 degrees C as cold wave sets in

Mumbai: City temperature drops by 2 degrees C as cold wave sets in

IMD official KS Hosalikar said the drop in temperature has been bringing chill air during the daytime and the nights are getting colder as well.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The city on Wednesday witnessed a slight temperature drop as the winter season slowly sets in. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, have been witnessing a drop in temperature due to present weather conditions. Whereas, Pune and nearby regions have been experiencing continuous below normal temperature for a week.

IMD official KS Hosalikar said the drop in temperature has been bringing chill air during the daytime and the nights are getting colder as well.

The weather for Mumbai on Wednesday remained cloudy with light showers and less sunshine. The minimum temperature, which has been on an average of 25 degrees Celsius, since last month has also seen a drop of 2 degrees Celsius in the past two days.

On Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 28.7 degrees Celsius, with 91 per cent relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius, with 91 per cent relative humidity.

According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city on Wednesday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 22, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 44, 24, and 40 respectively.

Read Also
Mumbai: Monsoon retreat in city likely between Oct 5 to 10, says IMD
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC issues stop work notice after Laburnum House demolition causes tremors in Mani Bhavan

Mumbai: BMC issues stop work notice after Laburnum House demolition causes tremors in Mani Bhavan

Maharashtra: State’s sanction to probe govt officers for corruption is under 7%

Maharashtra: State’s sanction to probe govt officers for corruption is under 7%

Mumbai: Actor Mahesh Thakur duped of Rs 5.43 cr by friendly lawyer

Mumbai: Actor Mahesh Thakur duped of Rs 5.43 cr by friendly lawyer

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Indian Swachhta league to be held at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Belapur on...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Indian Swachhta league to be held at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Belapur on...

Navi Mumbai: Six including husband held in Panvel woman murder case

Navi Mumbai: Six including husband held in Panvel woman murder case