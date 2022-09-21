Mumbai: City temperature drops by 2 degrees C as cold wave sets in

Photo: Representative Image

The city on Wednesday witnessed a slight temperature drop as the winter season slowly sets in. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, have been witnessing a drop in temperature due to present weather conditions. Whereas, Pune and nearby regions have been experiencing continuous below normal temperature for a week.

IMD official KS Hosalikar said the drop in temperature has been bringing chill air during the daytime and the nights are getting colder as well.

The weather for Mumbai on Wednesday remained cloudy with light showers and less sunshine. The minimum temperature, which has been on an average of 25 degrees Celsius, since last month has also seen a drop of 2 degrees Celsius in the past two days.

On Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 28.7 degrees Celsius, with 91 per cent relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius, with 91 per cent relative humidity.

According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city on Wednesday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 22, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 44, 24, and 40 respectively.