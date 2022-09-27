Mumbai: City sees dengue-hepatitis uptick

Photo: Representative Image

The city has witnessed more dengue and hepatitis cases in September, so far, as compared to the previous month of August. According to the data, there were 169 dengue cases in August, which shot up to 180 by September 25. Similarly, hepatitis cases rose from 51 to 56 during the same period. Meaning, dengue cases increased by 6.5 per cent, while hepatitis patients were up by 10 per cent. Amidst this worrying trend, the fact that other monsoon ailments dropped by 40-60 per cent comes as a breather.

Explaining the factors behind the rise of mosquito-borne ailments, Masina Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr Trupti Gilada said, “Ongoing monsoon along with widespread construction activities, industrialisation, in the background of poor hygiene measures like garbage disposal and drainage system are responsible for the prolific breeding of mosquitoes. This has led to the rise of mosquito-borne illnesses dengue and malaria, across several cities.” Apart from four known strains of dengue, there isn't any evidence of a newer strain till now, he added.

The medico further said that it's important to take care of preventing breeding grounds of mosquitoes in and around the house. He suggested closing the windows and doors at dusk and dawn to prevent the entry of mosquitoes, wearing full length clothes and using mosquito repellents.

BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “There is a rise in dengue and leptospirosis cases due to intermittent rainfall. People should avoid self-medication. They should consult a doctor if they develop symptoms related to the two diseases.”