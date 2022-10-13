Mumbai: City might miss October heat as conditions grow favourable for monsoon retreat

Representative Image | ANI

Mumbai: The delayed monsoon withdrawal has most likely decreased the possibility of the October heat this year, as cold winds from the north will start setting in soon by the time the monsoon retreats, says the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

The city will also witness showers along with thunder and lightning for almost a week, as favourable conditions for a possible monsoon withdrawal have begun over Mumbai.

According to IMD official Sushma Nair, the dry winds from the north (land) and the moist winds from the sea are interacting with each other, which in turn is resulting in thunderstorms.

“This usually happens when we are in the withdrawal season. The conditions for the monsoon retreat are becoming favourable, however, till we don’t see a certain amount of dryness in the weather, we cannot declare the monsoon retreat for the city,” said the official.

The city has been experiencing rainfall along with thunder for the past few days. Such light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will continue for the next five days over the city and nearby regions said the IMD.

Regarding the October heat, the official added saying, “We usually experience October heat when the monsoon withdraws mostly by end of September and there is a transition period where the climate becomes dry and there are warm winds from the north. But as winter sets in the north, cold winds start blowing towards our side, which begins the winter season here. When the monsoon is delayed, there isn’t much time frame for the dry warm winds to blow over these regions which reduces the possibility of the October heat.”

The most delayed monsoon retreat experienced by Mumbai since 1975 was on October 28, in the year 2020.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.6°C and the maximum was 32.4°C, also the relative humidity was 92%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.6°C and a maximum temperature of 31.2°C with a relative humidity of 90%.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Thursday, Mumbai recorded a 'Satisfactory' Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 30, while other cities like Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 54, 28 and 53.