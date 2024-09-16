 Mumbai: Citizens Surprised As BMC Proposes To Convert 6.5 Acre Open Garden Plot in Nahur, Mulund Into Zoo
The citizens of Mumbai are finding it difficult to believe that there could be a zoo in the middle of the metropolis. In a notification issued by BMC, it has proposed to change the 6.5 acres of land reserved for a Garden/Park to a Zoo in Nahur, Mulund.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative | File Images

Mumbai: In a recent development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to change the 6.5 acre land in Nahur village, Mulund reserved for a Garden/Park to land reserved for a Zoo.

In a recent notification by BMC's Chief Engineer (Development Plan), it has proposed the change in the reservation which are made under Mumbai Development Plan (DP) 2034 and Development Control and Promotion Regulation 2024.

"The plot is off LBS Marg in Nahur, near Fortis Hospital. It is difficult to believe and strange to imagine a zoo in the middle of the city," said environmentalist Zoru Bhathena. Furthermore, 6.5 acres is simply insufficient for a Zoo, he added.

Image of the DP 2024 highlighting the said reserved Garden plot in Nahur proposed to change into reserved for a Zoo

Image of the DP 2024 highlighting the said reserved Garden plot in Nahur proposed to change into reserved for a Zoo | Activist Zoru Bhathena

Additionally, citizens are also surprised as the city already has a zoo at Byculla which has been beautified and more animals were added to attract the visitors.

article-image

Director of NGO 'Vanashakti' and environmentalist, Stalin D said, "BMC can do anything. The eastern suburbs does not have any attractions except shopping malls. Thus a proposal like zoo with exotic animals is an attraction."

"However, the land is reserved for a garden. The city needs more open spaces. It not only preserved the green spaces, but provides opportunity for people to come together, enjoy cultural activities and many more," Stalin added.

article-image

As per the BMC notification which was issued on September 10 on proposed change in plot reservation from Garden to Zoo in Nahur, Mulund, the citizens can submit their suggestions and objections in next 30 days.

