Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Protest BMC's Misuse Of Reserved Public Amenities Plot |

Mumbai: On Sunday morning, residents of Chandivali’s L Ward, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), took to the streets in protest against the unauthorized construction of a structure on a plot reserved for public amenities.

The plot, situated adjacent to the Woodland Heights Co-operative Housing Society on Chandivali Farm Road, was reportedly handed over to the BMC by the developer, with the expectation that it would be used to benefit the local community. However, the residents claim that instead of being used for its intended purpose, the land is being misappropriated, sparking fears of political encroachment and misuse.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association, expressed the community's growing frustration, stating, “We have witnessed numerous instances of public spaces being grossly misused in this area. The BMC was supposed to develop something that the community needs, but with the absence of an elected municipal body, BMC officers are acting with impunity. They’ve begun erecting iron structures without any consultation or transparency. This is nothing short of land grabbing.”

Makkar highlighted the dire need for recreational spaces in the area, pointing out that Woodland Heights, home to 133 families, lacks even a single garden or open space. “This land could be transformed into a much-needed garden for senior citizens, a playground for children, or even a public library. Instead, BMC officers are making unilateral decisions without accountability. If our local MLA has decided what will be built here, why weren’t we, the residents, consulted?” Makkar questioned.

The situation escalated when residents discovered that a Pooja ceremony had been conducted by the MLA, followed by the commencement of construction by workers who, according to the residents, are not even official contractors. “We suspected encroachment when the work began. Our fear is that this space will be co-opted by political workers under the guise of public welfare, but in reality, it will be locked away, accessible only to them. Taxpayers’ money will be used to build something that the public cannot use,” Makkar added.

Devendra Jain, Chairman of Woodland Heights, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the community's desperate attempts to seek intervention. “We approached the local MLA for help, but when that failed, we had no choice but to protest. Our demand is simple: BMC must involve the residents in decision-making processes. Any development on this plot should benefit the community, not just serve political interests. A small garden could serve as a jogging area in the morning and evening, and a safe place for children to play. We need assurances that this space won’t be hijacked for political activities.”

Jain also raised serious questions about the BMC's approval process. “We see banners and photos of local politicians displayed in such places, with restricted access to the public. How did the BMC grant permission for this construction? What procedures were followed? This area lacks even basic amenities for children, despite being zoned as a residential area. If it’s allowed for residential use, then the promised amenities must be provided,” he asserted.

Activists have weighed in, highlighting that the misappropriation of amenity spaces by the BMC is one of Mumbai’s most underreported scandals. “The plots handed over by builders to the BMC are meant for gardens, schools, and open spaces for the public, but they often get swallowed up in corrupt practices. This scandal could easily be worth over ₹10,000 crore,” an activist remarked.

In a neighborhood already burdened by industrial encroachment and rising pollution with RMC plants, the residents of Chandivali are demanding the creation of green and open spaces.

Assistant Commissioner of L Ward, Dhanaji Herlerkar, firmly assured, “This plot is designated exclusively for an amenity, and nothing else can be constructed here. We have granted MHADA a No Objection Certificate to develop this land, and they are currently executing the work. If anything other than the approved amenity is being built, we will take immediate and decisive action. Residents can rest assured that this land will not be misused.”