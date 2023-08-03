Mumbai Citizens Condemn Train Firing, Haryana Communal Clashes; Accuse RSS & BJP Of Spreading Hatred

Mumbai: A group of citizens on Thursday addressed a press conference condemned firing in trains and rioting in Haryana. They said that it was high time the government moved to curb the spread of poison in society and took efforts to ensure that there is peace and harmony in the country.

Organised by Federation of Maharashtra Muslims, it was held at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh.

Speakers said that it was "RSS, BJP and Godi media'' that were to be blamed for the spread of hatred and the rioting. The press conference was attended by Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, Maulana Ruhe Zafar, Maulana Anis Asharafi, Dr. Salim Khan, Swami Ved Atmavesh and Dr. Vivek Korde.

Minorities being targeted regularly

"Muslims, Christians and Dalits are being targeted regularly. These people are not Hindus who are doing this. Swami Vivekanand had described Hindus. Hitler did (atrocities) behind four walls in concentration camps but these people are doing it openly. For this, they are trying to make people insensitive. Once they make them insensitive, they will do this openly," said Korde.

Dariyabadi lamented the fact that hatred had seeped into the younger generation and sought a government to stop it for peace and harmony of the nation. "The other day a girl told her parents that two girls called her Jihadi. Even small children are being filled with poison," said Dariyabadi.

'Instead of protecting, police only killed people'

They blamed spreading of hate that led to the killing of three Muslims in train and rioting. "Why did the policeman choose to kill Muslims? A mental man would fire indiscriminately and not select people. Instead of giving Bullet Train, he has given bullets in train," said Dr. Khan. Instead of protecting, they said, police only killed people.

"Had the person Manesar been punished for his earlier crime, the problem would not have been this bad. It is the job of the Prime Minister and other ministers to keep people safe. They swear on their respective religious texts. How will they show their face (to God) when this happens after they swear to protect," said Maulana Zafar.

Atmavesh said that it was shameful that top leaders including the President were not making any statements. "Even the opposition has no dam (punch). The government should focus on giving roti, kapda makaan to people instead of doing this," said Atmavesh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)