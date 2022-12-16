Chandigarh: Former Haryana AAP chief arrested for rioting, attack on official

Photo: Representative Image

Chandigarh: The former president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Haryana, Naveen Jaihind, was arrested in Rohtak on Thursday for rioting, attacking a government official and criminal intimidation on Wednesday.

He was presented before a local court on Thursday and sent to judicial remand. However, the court listed the case for his bail for Saturday.

The Rohtak police said that Naveen along with Rohtak Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) chief security officer Ishwar Sharma were alleged to have forcibly entered the college of pharmacy on Wednesday and a mob led by the former created a ruckus.

The police said that the mob had allegedly disrupted the process of document verification being held for the selection of staff nurses, following which the varsity deputy registrar Amit Sindhu lodged a complaint against them.

As per the preliminary probe by police, a mob led by Naveen staged a protest in front of the college of pharmacy, and he along with Sharma allegedly forcibly entered the college with a mob and assaulted Sindhu threatening him with dire consequences.

While the chief security officer Sharma was arrested on Wednesday, Naveen was arrested on Thursday, police said.

However, Naveen held that he had gone to the college after he was informed about some irregularities in the process and that preference was being given to outsiders over the candidates of the state against the rules.