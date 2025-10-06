 Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaExplained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?

Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?

The restrictions cover the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority, and 42 Mouza areas. Curfew has also been enforced in several localities, including Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Purighat, Lal Bagh, and Jagatpur.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown? | X/ANI

Cuttack: A 36-hour curfew and internet suspension have been imposed across Odisha's Cuttack after violent clashes during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession near Haathi Pokhari on Friday night (October 3).

Authorities have invoked provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to contain the unrest, which left several people injured and caused significant property damage.

But, why did people clash during the immersion?

The violence erupted late Friday night when a group of locals objected to loud music being played during an idol immersion. The altercation escalated quickly into large-scale clashes. Both parties threw bottles and pelted stones at each other from rooftops, leaving at least 25 people injured, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

FPJ Shorts
IIT-Madras Lab Becomes First In India Authorised To Test 5G Core-Network Functions
IIT-Madras Lab Becomes First In India Authorised To Test 5G Core-Network Functions
Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?
Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?
'I Really Have No Idea...': Urvashi Rautela Reveals If She Copied Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Posts
'I Really Have No Idea...': Urvashi Rautela Reveals If She Copied Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Posts
'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19; Video Goes Viral
'Unhygienic, Disgusting': Amaal Mallik Criticised For Spitting In Kitchen Sink In Bigg Boss 19; Video Goes Viral

Fresh tensions erupted again on Sunday, October 5, during a motorcycle rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which went ahead despite administrative restrictions. When police intervened to stop the procession, protesters allegedly turned violent, leading to further stone-pelting, fires, and vandalism.

Security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Around eight police officials were among those injured, and several vehicles, shops, and CCTV cameras were damaged. Reports also suggested sightings of fire at multiple locations near the Gourishankar Park.

Why was the curfew imposed?

In response to the escalating violence, authorities imposed a full curfew and suspended mobile internet and messaging services, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Snapchat, from 7:00 pm Sunday to 7:00 pm Monday. The restrictions cover the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority, and 42 Mouza areas.

Curfew has been enforced in several localities, including Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Purighat, Lal Bagh, and Jagatpur. Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola said all commercial establishments would remain shut, though hospitals, schools, and colleges would continue operating. Essential services have been prioritised to ensure residents face minimal disruption.

Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania told ANI that the situation is now under control and police are closely monitoring sensitive areas. “Action will be taken against all anti-social elements involved in the violence… I would like to inform all residents of Cuttack not to trust any rumour. They should immediately check the police website, the Commissionerate’s website, and their Twitter handle,” Khurania said.

The administration has deployed 60 platoons of state and central forces, including the Rapid Action Force, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and Odisha Swift Action Force, to maintain peace across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?

Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Writ Challenging Telangana’s 42% Backward Class Reservation In...

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Writ Challenging Telangana’s 42% Backward Class Reservation In...

'Cruelty Rules...': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams TMC After BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked By 'TMC Goons'...

'Cruelty Rules...': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams TMC After BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked By 'TMC Goons'...

Congress-Led Karnataka Government Expected To Push Back Caste Census Deadline Due To Slow...

Congress-Led Karnataka Government Expected To Push Back Caste Census Deadline Due To Slow...

WB CM Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation, Job To Victims’ Families In North Bengal

WB CM Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation, Job To Victims’ Families In North Bengal