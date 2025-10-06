Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown? | X/ANI

Cuttack: A 36-hour curfew and internet suspension have been imposed across Odisha's Cuttack after violent clashes during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession near Haathi Pokhari on Friday night (October 3).

Authorities have invoked provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to contain the unrest, which left several people injured and caused significant property damage.

But, why did people clash during the immersion?

The violence erupted late Friday night when a group of locals objected to loud music being played during an idol immersion. The altercation escalated quickly into large-scale clashes. Both parties threw bottles and pelted stones at each other from rooftops, leaving at least 25 people injured, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Fresh tensions erupted again on Sunday, October 5, during a motorcycle rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which went ahead despite administrative restrictions. When police intervened to stop the procession, protesters allegedly turned violent, leading to further stone-pelting, fires, and vandalism.

Security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Around eight police officials were among those injured, and several vehicles, shops, and CCTV cameras were damaged. Reports also suggested sightings of fire at multiple locations near the Gourishankar Park.

Why was the curfew imposed?

In response to the escalating violence, authorities imposed a full curfew and suspended mobile internet and messaging services, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Snapchat, from 7:00 pm Sunday to 7:00 pm Monday. The restrictions cover the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority, and 42 Mouza areas.

Curfew has been enforced in several localities, including Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Purighat, Lal Bagh, and Jagatpur. Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola said all commercial establishments would remain shut, though hospitals, schools, and colleges would continue operating. Essential services have been prioritised to ensure residents face minimal disruption.

Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania told ANI that the situation is now under control and police are closely monitoring sensitive areas. “Action will be taken against all anti-social elements involved in the violence… I would like to inform all residents of Cuttack not to trust any rumour. They should immediately check the police website, the Commissionerate’s website, and their Twitter handle,” Khurania said.

The administration has deployed 60 platoons of state and central forces, including the Rapid Action Force, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and Odisha Swift Action Force, to maintain peace across the city.