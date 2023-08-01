'Kerosene Of Hatred': Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Amid Haryana Communal Violence, Hate Crime In Mumbai Train

Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party in response to a hate crime on a moving train and communal violence in Haryana. The Gandhi scion stressed that "only love can extinguish this fire."

“The BJP, the media and the forces standing with them have spread the kerosene of hatred across the country," Gandhi said in his tweet.

“Only love can douse this fire in the country," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Communal violence in Haryana

Communal violence initially erupted in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district when a mob attempted to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, leading to stone pelting and the torching of cars, as reported by the police. In response, authorities imposed a curfew in Nuh, where four people, including two home guards, lost their lives and many others were injured on Monday.

The unrest then spread to Gurugram, where a mob attacked a mosque and killed its naib imam (deputy imam), bringing the death toll from the violence triggered by the attempt to stop the VHP procession in Nuh district to five.

Although the administration claimed to have the situation in Gurugram under control, a fresh incident of communal violence occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalized neighboring shops in Badshahpu

RPF constable kills 4 in hate crime onboard a train

A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning when an RPF constable, Chetan Singh, allegedly opened fire on a Mumbai-bound train. The shooting resulted in the death of his senior, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena, as well as three passengers near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai. Notably, all three deceased passengers were bearded Muslims.

Singh is reported to have rested the hilt of his assault weapon on a side seat and proceeded to deliver a hate-filled rant against Muslims, encouraging bystanders to record it for media consumption.

In response to the incident that took place on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train, the Railway Board has established a five-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)