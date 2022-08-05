Mumbai citizens' collective organises week-long exhibition to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence | Twitter/@ANI

A collective of Mumbai residents, activists and others have come together and organised an exhibition titled 'People's Freedom 75' to mark anniversary year of Indian Independence.

The collective through cultural events wants to commemorate the people's movement through which India achieved independence.

The event will kick off on August 7 and will go on until August 13. It brings together works of over 75 artists, musicians and cultural practitioners from across India which will be exhibited at Bhupesh Gupta Bhavan in city.

A march has been organised on August 9, at 8 am by the collective. Speaking to Free Press Journal, one of the organisers, Pratik Modi who runs Jaadu Ghar art studio in city, said that the march from Grant Road station to August Kranti Maidan is symbollic of the Quit India Movement.

Modi added that various cultural programs have been arranged for through the week. While the art exhibition will continue from 10am to 8pm until August 13, a cultural program organised on the concluding day will be held at Shivaji Mandir, Dadar.

"In the last 75 years, the country has made a lot of progress and more has to be done. We believe that there is a hope and the show and is focused on youth. We want everyone to see the rich history of people's movements, their successes in the past. We want them to take inspiration from the past and be motivated to work towards this in the future," he said.

Modi further added that the show will be unconventional and is a celebration of India's diversity and plurality.