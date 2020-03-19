Mumbai: CIDCO brings back change in use of plot, rise in FSI policy

Navi Mumbai: As an environment-friendly initiative and to encourage electric vehicles, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Board has decided not to charge any administrative charges for permitting a change of user for electric charging stations for the next three years.

At a time when the economic condition is not encouraging, the CIDCO has brought back the policy to change of use and rise of FSI on plots given on lease.

Now, citizens can again change the use of plots, taken on lease from the CIDCO like commercial into residential and vice versa. However, for this, they will have to shell out a premium and administrative charges.

A senior CIDCO official said for a long time, there has been a demand for a change of use of lands and a rise in FSI. “Over time, the city has developed and seen a rise in population. There is a constant demand for a change of use and increase in FSI from certain lessees,” said the official from the planning authority.

Earlier, the CIDCO had formulated a policy for permitting certain changes in use and an increase in FSI only for limited land use. In addition, the state government also granted additional FSI for categories like IT/ITes, educational, health, religious and hotel plots. “There was a need for a holistic policy to address growing public demand,” added he.

Now, residential plots can be changes to residential cum commercial plots with an increase in FSI from 1 to 1.5. Similarly, a commercial plot with 1.0 FSI can be changed into commercial or residential cum commercial plot with an increase in FSI from 1.0 to 1.5. In both cases, the CIDCO will collect 22.5% premium on the prevailing reserve price of the area.

A residential plot can be changed fully commercially by paying Rs4,500 per sq metre premium and with an increase in FSI from 1 to 1.5. Similarly, cold storage or warehouse can be changed into a commercial plot by paying 150% to 300% the premium on reserve price depend upon the FSI.

Further, the CIDCO has also proposed to regularise the cases wherein the lessees have already undertaken change of user without seeking CIDCOs approval, on the recovery of double the regular charges, for which an Amnesty scheme shall be declared on 1st April 2020. “Any change in the use of plot or increase will be carried out in accordance with the Development Control Regulations (DCR).