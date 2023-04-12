Mumbai: Christians rally against rising atrocities at Azad Maidan, voice host of demands to government

Vijay Gohil

Hundreds of Christians on Wednesday gathered at Azad Maidan to protest targeting of community members and properties under the allegations of conversion. Belonging to various denominations of Christian faith, they had come from Mumbai, Maharashtra and India. The gathered protesters signed a host of demands that they submitted to the chief minister. These included protecting their rights, representation in elected bodies, scholarships, census with caste, withdrawing of false cases and no anti-conversion law among others.

'Continued waves of vile hate speech and targeted violence'

"There are continued waves of vile hate speech and targeted violence which includes both physical and verbal assaults. All this is done under the false accusation of forced conversion. The self-declared vigilante groups seem to enjoy a sense of immunity from the rule of law, as police and local media often accompany them. We want action on them," said Dolphy D'Souza, core committee member of Samast Christi Samaj that organised the meet. As per United Christian Forum, a helpline number that registers cases of violence against community members, 597 incidents of violence were recorded against the community, its members, churches, properties and institutions. Information about Maharashtra attacks was not readily available.

Protestors said that the anti-conversion laws and the Dalit issue have become a "damocles sword" that is used even against them and Muslims in the name of Love Jihad and Land Jihad with calls for economic boycott being made. Hate, said the speakers that included civil society members who had come to support, had become a larger problem as it was increasing and leading to escalation in violence and making minorities anxious.

Vijay Gohil

Need to fight poison of hate with nectar of love: Tushar Gandhi

"The issue of hate is not just about Christians but anyone who is concerned about humanity and brotherhood. We need to stand shoulder to shoulder against hate. Mahatma Gandhi took great inspiration from Jesus who sacrificed himself not only for Christians but all mankind. We need to fight the poison of hate with the nectar of love," said Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

"There is a parallel DP road that is wide enough and just a few meters away from our cemetery. There is no point in having a wide road. but still setback land was sought from cemetery land we do not know for what," said Fr. Frazer Mascarenhas of the St. Peter's Sea Side Cemetery in Bandra that saw a series of protests before the authorities decided to cancel the demand for setback of cemetery land.

Gathered protesters said that they had the right to live and pray like other Indians. "We have the right to live and pray like any other person. We demand that such injustice of attacks not be done on us," said Bishop Emanuel Sakharpekar, Episcopal Independent Fellowship Church (New Delhi). Dr. Vipin Bower from Nagpur said, "We are here to protest against deliberate illegal allegations of conversion. We need peace and a fundamental right to propagate our religion."

'Will gather in larger numbers if demands not met'

"They say we are converting people. If we were converting people, we would be 85 percent and not just two percent like we are today. Most children study in Catholic schools. In the past there was no discrimination. We pay tax, support and love our country," said Cynthia Correa, from Jogeshwari. Members said that gestures by the government were welcome but their demands should be met. "We were happy when the Prime Minister went to the Cathedral on Easter. Our deputy chief minister is from our school and knows our systems. If our demands are not met, we will gather in larger numbers next time," said Joseph Dias.

"There are many organisations that are run by the community including those for destitutes. People are not even allowed to pray in the name of conversion," said Janet D'Souza, member of the community and former vice chairman of minorities commission in state.

"There are rallies of love and land Jihad that go on. The deputy CM says SC also has eyes on the issue. But they don't listen to people who come and gather peacefully," said Irfan Ali Engineer, one of the speakers. The protest gathering was to earlier walk from Byculla to Azad Maidan but due Ramzan and ongoing civil work, the community was denied written permission for the same by authorities.

Vijay Gohil

Demands of Samast Christi Samaj

1. Strengthen human rights monitoring mechanisms by setting up a state level redressal commission headed by a Retired High Court Judge.

2. Government of Maharashtra must nominate at least four representatives from amongst the Christian community in the Legislative Council and Local Self-Government bodies for adequate representation.

3. Scholarships for Christian community students to prepare for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC on the lines of Chatrapati Sahu Maharaj Research and Training Institute [SARTI] as provided for the Maratha Community and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute [BARTI] for the SC/ST community.

4. Government of Maharashtra passed a resolution CSW-2360 dated 6th JULY 1960 (Social welfare Department) which provided equivalent status of schedule caste to the Neo Buddhist community. On the same lines/grounds of Parity the Christian community should be given equivalent status with immediate effect to cease social discrimination.

5. Census of the Christian community on the basis of religion and their respective caste in the upcoming census

6. Speedy closure of cases where false allegations have been levied against Christians for instance in the case of Late Father Stan Swamy who worked tirelessly for the Adivasis and the down- trodden who died in prison and many others who continue to face wrongful detentions and prosecutions.

7. Reconstruction of churches /Places of worship demolished illegally.

8. Appropriate and adequate compensation to Christian individuals and institutions that are targeted for their religious identity.

9. Strict action, arrest and prosecution against vigilante mobs who round up individuals, trespass religious properties and spew hate speeches.

10. Basic preliminary investigation may necessarily be conducted by the police in cases alleging religious conversions before the registration of FIRs.

11. Restoration of the St. Francis Xavier Chapel and installation of the Statue of St. Francis at Golibar, Santacruz East, Mumbai. We demand lodging of an FIR immediately against the Builder and those responsible for the demolition which was done on 09 March 2023

12. St. Peter’s Seaside Cemetery at Bandra – Cancellation and withdrawal of the amendment to the DP Plan made in September 22 and ensure not an inch of land is taken of the more than 100 years old cemetery.

13. Restoration of the Pre-Matric Scholarships for Minorities cancelled by the Centre.

14. All the districts/Talukas of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Thane should be allocated land for Christian Cemeteries.

15. Proportionate Christian Representations in the more than 40 Maharashtra State Corporations and Commissions

16. Representative of Anglo-Indian community should be immediately appointed in the Maharashtra State Assembly.

17. False cases against Pastors/members in Alandi, Pune and Other Cases in Aurangabad, Buldhana where pre-planned attacks of framing Pastors and Christians in false charges and preventing them from conducting prayer services and attacking them physically. For more details: Contact Adv. Wilson Nathan : 9822276794

18. Jeri Meri Christian Cemetery, Saki Naka, Andheri East: This Cemetery has been in use since 1980. However, the Cemetery has been encroached and an FIR has been lodged on 18/03/2023 and we demand the said encroachment should be cleared as we have lack of space for the graves for burial of Christians. For more details you could contact : Mr. Sunil Metkari : 8999234567/ Mr. Nicholas Almedia

19. Restoration of the crumbling ancient 500 years old Church of St. John the Baptist , Marol in SEEPZ , MIDC by the Maharashtra State and be opened throughout the year for devotees and pilgrims for visitation and prayers.

20. Anti-Conversion Law : Urging you not to proceed with such a Law in Maharashtra as it results in discrimination and vigilante violence. We are one. Please do not divide us in the name of religion.

Read Also Mumbai: Christians to hold protest rally on April 12 against rising atrocities