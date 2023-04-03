Mumbai: Christians to hold Maha Morcha in the city on April 12 | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Christian community will organise Samast Christi Samaj Maha Morcha in the city on April 12. Organised by the Samast Christi Samaj, a group of over 80 Christian denominations and networks, it will be held from Rani Baug to Azad Maidan and end with a public meeting.

Community members said it is against the false narrative against the community that is followed by targeting of community members and vandalism of thier properties.

“This morcha is a counter narrative to hate crimes and speeches against us. We will be making clear demands in terms of equal citizens of this country and asking that violence on our churches, institutions be stopped. It is as if we do not exist. Increasingly Christians and other minorities like Muslims and Dalits are always at the receiving end,” said Dolphy D' Souza, one of the core committee members of the Samast Chriti Samaj.

Morcha because nobody listening to their woes

Community members said that they were forced to think of the morcha because nobody was listening to their woes. They said that attacks were increasing on charges of conversion and if members of the community are attacked on pretext of conversion and police do take an FIR, there is a cross complaint put against them.

Community members likely to hold press conference

Community members look to have a press conference on the issue on Wednesday and even take some of their demands with the chief minister and prime minister. “In Mumbai there were attacks on cemeteries. There have been attacks elsewhere. We want authorities to take cognisance. These groups seem to be backed by certain parties and they keep attacking us. We also want the government to appoint Chiristains to the post of vice chairman of minorities commission, bring back certain scholarships, look at the issue of cemeteries among others,” said Cyril Dara, a committee member.