Mumbai: Chheda Nagar junction flyover awaits opening

Mumbai: Crucial to the decongestion of the Eastern Express highway, the Chheda Nagar Junction flyover is ready for inauguration.

The flyover has been under construction since July 2018 by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

When opened for motorists, it will help in cutting down on long bumper-to-bumper traffic snarls at the Chheda Nagar Junction for the vehicles coming from Kurla as well as from Mankhurd. This flyover is part of the larger Chheda Nagar Junction Traffic Improvement Plan that involves building three flyovers for signal free travel.

About the project

First is a bridge connecting Chheda Nagar with Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Amar Mahal Junction flyover. Second project will connect Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and guide the traffic towards Thane, which is slated to be opened. What remains is a parallel flyover to the one that has been there for a few decades now on the Eastern Express Highway, this is to cater to vehicles that are Thane-bound. The yet to be opened 1.24 km long flyover with two lanes has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 94 crore.

Other than these flyovers that are part of the Chheda Nagar Junction Traffic Improvement Plan, two more flyovers were erected around the junction. They are Ghatkopar flyover outside Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar on the Eastern Express Highway and Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road. All these flyovers put together are part of decongesting the roads and cutting down travel time.