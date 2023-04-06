Redesigning deadliest places of Mumbai: BMC identifies 20 'black spots' in city | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has identified 20 'black spots' in the city that are prone to road accidents. The civic body has decided to redesign these deadliest spots to make it safer for all road users, especially pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Accordingly, the civic engineers are working along with partners from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) to transform these junctions.

What is a blackspot?

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), blackspot is a stretch of 500m on national highway/state highway/urban roads where five serious road crashes/crashes led to the death or more than 10 deaths are recorded for the past three years. The World Resources Institute (WRI) India and the Global Designing Cities Initiative (GDCI) surveyed the black spots in 2021-22. The BMC will receive technical assistance from BIGRS including GDCI and WRI, to redesign and upgrade the infrastructure of these junctions and roads to make them safer for vulnerable road users.



Accordingly, a meeting was held on Thursday to take a review of various measures undertaken by the BMC at black spot locations. After concluding the meeting, the experts and foreign dignitaries visited and inspected five black spots in the city. Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure) said, “These locations are a priority since they record a high number of deaths and injuries compared to other locations in the city. We will introduce design changes at these locations to reduce the number of crashes and save lives."



"Designing for pedestrians will make the street safer for all road users, reduce conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles and also smoothen and streamline traffic flow," said Dhawal Ashar, Program Head, Integrated Transport, WRI India, a partner under the BIGRS. WRI, India is working with the BMC on 12 junctions, including Amar Mahal. To reduce the number of accidents, fatalities and serious injuries the BMC, WRI and GDCI will utilise varied infrastructure interventions like widening pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, the addition of new refuge areas to reduce crossing distances and traffic calming measures including speed breakers and rumble strips.



List of 20 high-risk intersections (2019 – 2021):

Amar Mahal Junction - Ghatkopar, Intersection of Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Jogeshwari Vikhroli link road - Kanjurmarg (East), Intersection of Western Express Highway (WEH) and Sion Bandra Link Road - Kalanagar Junction - Bandra (East); Intersection of WEH and Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Santacruz (East), Intersection Of Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road and EEH - Ghatkopar (East); Priyadarshini Junction - Sion-Chembur; Intersection of WEH and JVLR, Jogeshwari (East); Intersection of Eastern Freeway and Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Road, Govandi (West); Sion Circle Junction, Sion (West); Intersection of WEH and Akurli Road, Kandivali (East); Intersection of WEH and Goregaon Mulund Link Road, Goregaon (East) ; King Circle Junction, Matunga (East); Intersection of WEH and N.S.Phadke Marg, Andheri (East); Intersection of Santacruz Chembur Link Road and LBS Road, Kurla (West); Intersection of Sion Panvel Highway and Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Road, Mankhurd; Chedda nagar junction, Ghatkopar (East); Sanjay Gandhi National Park Junction, Borivali (East); Sakinaka Junction, Andheri (East); Intersection of WEH and SV Road, Dahisar (East); Intersection Of Ghatkopar - Andheri Link Road and LBS Road.