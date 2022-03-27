Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to sparkle with new theme lighting from mid April

Mumbaikars will be able to enjoy the new sparkle of the theme lighting system of heritage structures at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from mid April. The revamp work of the architectural theme lighting arrangement of CSMT heritage building is in full swing and is likely to be completed by the second week of April. Under this project, around 40 percent of lights are being changed.



There has been a change in the technology used to light the iconic structure in the recent past. Upgraded version of LED lights are being used in the heritage structure which would show the diversity of culture and tradition of the city.



The technology of RGB LED fittings which has more than a million combinations of lights has been used to illuminate the station building.



"Our plan is to give new glare to the lighting system of CSMT heritage structure," said an officer of CR adding that the century-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) heritage structure lit up with around 1100 lights that includes at least 16 million LEDs (Light-Emitting Diode).

Out of these 1100 lights, brightness of over 450 lights has decreased due to aging. All these 450 light are being replaced with new lights.



The building was constructed during the Victorian age and is known to have carvings which portrays aspects of Hinduism, Islamic and Christianity. The central dome of the building reflects western culture. The building constructed using Yellow and Malad stones. It has also been designed using coloured materials called ‘polychromy’ which is a method of design used during the Victorian era.



"The process of giving a new shine to the theme lighting of Architectural heritage structures of CSMT is in full swing and almost 50 percent of work is completed. Rest of the work will be likely to complete in the second week of April 2022, " said an officials of CR.



Apart from that process of similar lighting arrangement at LLT and Dadar is also started. Cost of this whole project is around 2.4 crore including CSMT railway station's lighting cost. Currently railway station buildings of LTT and Dadar are decorated with the theme lighting system only on special occasions including Republic and Independence day.

