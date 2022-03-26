Central Railway has the distinction of being number one in Non-Fare Revenue over all zones of Indian Railways. During the period, 1st April 2021 to 20th March 2022, the revenue on this account is Rs. 28.88 crore which is 38% more than the revenue achieved during the same period last year.

In terms of Non-Fare Revenue Mumbai Division is leading with Rs. 21.96 Cr for the period from 1st April 2021 to 23rd March 2022. Central Railway Mumbai Division has introduced “Personal Care Centers” at CSMT for the first time under Non-Fare Revenue. This initiative will give a revenue of Rs.75 lakhs for 5 years. The Contracts for Construction, Operation, Maintenance & Management of Personal Care Centre at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station has been awarded for Rs. 14,77,000/- for a period of five years.

Under this concept, Licensee will be allowed to sell personal care items like: emergency, generic & Ayurvedic medicines, beauty & cosmetic products etc. Facilities of Massage by body massage chair, Physiotherapy by qualified physiotherapist, Saloon services such as hair dressing, shaving, facial etc. will be available to the users. Many more such initiatives under Non-Fare Revenue are being taken which will benefit the passengers and fetch sizable revenue for Railways.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:53 PM IST