Mumbai: Charge sheet in SRA flat case, former mayor Kishori Pednekar’s name missing

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
File Photo
Mumbai: The Dadar Police on Tuesday filed a 500-page charge sheet in the SRA housing case in Bhoiwada court and there’s no mention of former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar. The police had earlier recorded her statement in the case. Cops told the court that they are filing the charge sheet and investigation under CrPC 173-8 (power of the police to conduct further investigation, after laying final report) will continue. A source in the police said that it means Ms Pednekar’s involvement hasn’t been established but she hasn’t been given a clean chit either.

On Oct 23, 2022, the police had arrested BMC employees Sanjay Lokhande and Sanjay Kamble along with real estate agent Chandrakant Chavan. As per complaints from nine persons, Rs10-15lakh was taken from them on the pretext of providing SRA flats which they never received. The police said the fraud amounted to nearly Rs1.35 crore.

The arrested suspects were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and are currently in judicial custody.

