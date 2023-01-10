Mumbai: Chaos erupts at Nallasopara after AC local's doors fail to open due to technical snag | Twitter

Several passengers on Nallasopara were miffed after they could not board Virar-bound AC local train on Monday evening as the doors of the train did not open.

The infuriated commuters had gathered near motorman's cabin and surrounded him.

"AC train stopped at Nallasopara station at 11.30 pm but guard didn't open the doors. After 5 seconds, the train went to Virar in full speed. The driver didn't respond to emergency distress calls. On reaching Virar, the guard absconded and station master took 30 minutes to come at the station" tweeted Keval Gala.

Confirming the development a senior official of Western Railway said, "Doors of six coaches from the Motorman's side could not be opened due to TCMS (Train control management system) failure. After the train arrived at Virar at 11,34 pm on Monday, the rake was to go to carshed but the passengers were agitated and surrounded the motorman and Guard."

"Apart from that, during probe, communication failure was spotted in coach number 7028 CBA and coach no 7026CBA which was attended by tightening of connectors of ICP card MVB train network circuit of the two coaches," said WR officials.

The official further added that the train after repairs is now working per usual and said that passengers were suitably counselled by RPF and GRP officials.