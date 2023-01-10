Mumbai: 12-year-old boy loses leg after falling from local train near Bandra | GRP Mumbai

Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy lost his leg knee down after he fell from a local train between Bandra and Mahim stations. An alert police constable had spotted him and rushed him to hospital.

Reports state that the minor, Farhan Ansari, is recuperating at a hospital presently.

Farhan had gone to collect notes when incident happened

A report in the Times of India stated that Farhan's father, a dress designer, believes that his son fell off the train while travelling with friends and that they are yet to speak with the child to learn what happened since he is traumatised.

Reportedly, Farhan who resides in Mahim with his family had gone to Bandra with friends to collect notebooks from a classmate when the incident happened.

Farhan had skipped class due to pamdemic and thus wanted to borrow notes from a buddy in Bandra so he could study at home, said the boy's father Kamru who was at work when the incident happened.

Alert GRP constable saves the day

GRP constable Chetan Tatu was patrolling near Bandra station when he spotted Farhan on track and rushed to him. He spotted that his left leg was barely hanging from his thigh. He picked him up with a bystander's help and carried him to Bandra station.

Farhan was first taken to Bhabha hospital while his friends informed his older brother who informed his father about the incident.

Farhan shifted to Sion Hospital

The adolescent was later moved to Sion Hospital where his leg was amputated. The report quoted a person saying that although his distal limb was carried, it was completely crushed and contaminated.

According to Sion Hospital's Director of Orthopaedics, Dr Arvind Goregaonkar, the child was admitted in critical condition with crushed tissues and bones. He added that his knee couldn't be saved hence they amputated it. He added that Farhan will be transferred to the ward when his condition improves.

Doctors claim passage of time to reattach limb had passed

Doctors claimed that the passage of time had eliminated the possibility of reattachment. Dr Goregaonkar further told that if the blood vessels are not completely brokem, the limb can be rejoined within three to four hours.

He added that Farhan could be equipped with prothestic limb once he recoveres entirely however since he is a growing child, he will have to change it every year or two.