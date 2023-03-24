Mumbai: Change of HC hands in Chanda Kochhar, Hasan Mushrif cases

File

The assignments of a few judges of the Bombay High Court will change from March 27. The master of the roster is the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. This is not the first time that rosters have changed midway.

Criminal petitions, including quashing of FIRs, and cases related to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband, besides some NCP leaders like Hasan Mushrif, will no longer be handled by the bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh. They will be handed over to the bench of Justices SB Shukre and MM Sathaye.

Investigation initiated against Kirit Somaiya byy Justice Dere's bench

While granting relief to Mushrif in the money laundering case, the bench headed by Justice Dere had also initiated an investigation against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Recently, Justice Dere’s bench, while rejecting former Mumbai cop Pradeep Sharma’s bail, had come down heavily on the National Investigation Agency (NIA), pointing out glaring loopholes in their case. Her bench had also granted relief to Shiv Sena UBT MLC Anil Parab in a money laundering case related to the Dapoli land scam.

Meanwhile, the matters being heard by Justice Shukre’s bench have now been given to the bench headed by Justice Dere. Some of those matters have been given to the bench of Justices KR Shriram and Rajesh Patil.