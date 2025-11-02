 Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
HomeMumbaiMumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

The new reservation room at MSRTC's Mumbai Central depot, inaugurated by Minister Pratap Sarnaik, remains unused weeks after launch, lacking formal handover to staff and not included in duty rosters despite directives for immediate operational use.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai: The recently inaugurated reservation room at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) (ST) depot in Mumbai Central is yet to be made operational despite clear directives for immediate use. The facility, launched by Pratap Sarnaik, who serves as the state transport minister and chairman of MSRTC, includes a fully air-conditioned waiting lounge and reservation counter. It was constructed under the PWD fund.

During the inauguration, Sarnaik instructed that the lounge be made available instantly to drivers and conductors using the depot. However, several weeks later, the room remains unused and unopened to staff. Officials discovered that the space has neither been formally handed over to frontline users nor added to the duty rosters of the administrative unit.

Further inspection by senior ST officers revealed that although the work was officially marked complete, parts of the room are already showing signs of neglect. Moisture was found on the walls and sections of switch-gear remain untouched, pointing to a breakdown in handover and maintenance protocol.

In response, Sarnaik has issued orders for disciplinary action to be taken against the officer responsible for the delay in opening the facility as directed. The minister emphasised that such inaction cannot be tolerated when the infrastructure has been allocated specifically for the welfare of staff, according to report by Loksatta.

Thane News: Electrocuted Monkey Rescued In Ghodbunder, Under Treatment At Animal Hospital
article-image

The employee union representing ST drivers and conductors has voiced strong dissatisfaction, asking why the facility built for their rest has been kept off-limits. They demand urgent activation of the room and a review of the process that led to the gap between inauguration and use. The MSRTC headquarters says it will review handover procedures and ensure staff access without further delay.

