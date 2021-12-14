Mumbai: Central Railways to install CCTVs in ladies coach of local trains by 2023

To enhance the safety of women commuters the central railway has decided to install CCTV cameras in all ladies coaches of its local trains by March 2023. Tendering process of installing CCTV TV cameras in around 600 coaches has already started.

"In case of report of any unusual incident, officials will review the feed recorded by these cameras" said an official of CR adding that these cameras will help to detect the crime. The cost of this project is Rs 10.35 crore.

"The project ( installations of CCTV cameras in around 600 ladies coaches of local trains) has been sanctioned, we will going to invite tender for instalation of CCTV in around 600 local train coaches first month of New year" said a CR officials adding that this work will be done in different carsheds of CR.

"Currently CRs suburban fleet has around 780 ladies coaches, out of this around 180 coaches already filled with CCTV cameras. Rest are 600 will be fitted with CCTV cameras by March 2023" said Dr. Suman Deulkar, additional divisional railway manager of CRs Mumbai division.

“Ladies compartments in all existing rakes will be gradually fitted with CCTV cameras to ensure safety and security of women passengers, which is one of our topmost priorities,” further added Deulkar.

The CCTV system will be used to capture and record the view from IP cameras located in all ladies coaches for security reasons and to monitor unforeseen movements of people to prevent incidental losses.,” said another officer of CR adding that CCTV cams will not only be a deterrent to criminals, but also serve as evidence in case a passenger registers a crime complaint.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:32 PM IST