Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion

Durga idol | Vijay Gohil

Navi Mumbai: Elaborate police bandobast has been put in place across Navi Mumbai for the Durga idol immersion on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra, to ensure the festivities pass off peacefully. Officials said over 3,200 idols will be immersed at more than 800 public and 2,400 household locations within the city.

To maintain law and order, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has deployed 7 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 11 Assistant Commissioners, 72 Inspectors, 270 sub-inspectors, and around 2,200 constables. In addition, nine striking force units, two Quick Response Teams, two Reserve Police platoons, and Home Guards have been stationed. Bomb detection and disposal squads will be present along immersion routes and at major ghats, while sensitive areas will see extra patrols and fixed-point security.

Police said immersion will take place at 249 sites in Zone 1, 236 in Zone 2, and 339 in Zone 3. CCTV cameras have been installed at key immersion ghats by the Commissionerate, while additional cameras have been set up by civic bodies and local police stations. The citywide CCTV network will also monitor immersion processions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Yogesh Gavde said, “We have made comprehensive arrangements across the city and at all immersion points to ensure the Durga idol immersion takes place peacefully. We appeal to devotees to carry out the immersion in a calm manner. Citizens should not believe in rumours and must immediately inform the police if they notice any suspicious activity or persons.”

Police have also appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities and maintain discipline to ensure a smooth and safe conclusion to the festival.

