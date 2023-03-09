e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway's local train services from Kasara to Thane, CSMT restored after temporary disruption due to snag

Mumbai: Central Railway's local train services from Kasara to Thane, CSMT restored after temporary disruption due to snag

The traffic from Kasara toward Thane, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was closed due to emergency work on the track undertaken between Kasara-Umbermali stations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

Mumbai: Local train services on Kasara-Thane, CSMT line was affected due to snag. According to the Central Railway PRO, the traffic from Kasara toward Thane, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was closed due to emergency work on the track undertaken between Kasara-Umbermali stations.

The services have now been restored.

The work was undertaken after 6.30 am, the official said in their earlier tweet. They had also mentioned that the staff and officers were present at the site and the work will be completed soon.

Sharing an update, the official later said that the services on line were restored by 7.21 am; however, the trains are plying on a slower pace in affected section.

"Up Line Kasara - Umbarmali between Kasara and Thane, CSMT direction traffic is closed due to emergency work in the track. After 6.30 am. Staff / Officers are working for Track Attention and the work will be completed soon," Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar had tweeted.

Sutar later tweeted, "The track work has been done and now the trains have been started after keeping the speed limit low for some time in the affected section."

Read Also
Mumbai local train services to be affected for 5 hours today; major block on CR & WR lines; check...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway's local train services from Kasara to Thane, CSMT restored after temporary...

Mumbai: Central Railway's local train services from Kasara to Thane, CSMT restored after temporary...

Thane: Fire in Dombivli godown, efforts to douse blaze underway; none hurt

Thane: Fire in Dombivli godown, efforts to douse blaze underway; none hurt

Justify officers caught by ACB not being suspended: Lokayukta to Maha government

Justify officers caught by ACB not being suspended: Lokayukta to Maha government

Navi Mumbai: Civic body to set up charging stations across city, floats tender

Navi Mumbai: Civic body to set up charging stations across city, floats tender

Mumbai: Navy accounts official among 4 booked for taking bribe to process supplier's payment

Mumbai: Navy accounts official among 4 booked for taking bribe to process supplier's payment