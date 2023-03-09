Mumbai: Central Railway's local train services from Kasara to Thane, CSMT restored after temporary disruption due to snag

Representational Image | File

Mumbai: Local train services on Kasara-Thane, CSMT line was affected due to snag. According to the Central Railway PRO, the traffic from Kasara toward Thane, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was closed due to emergency work on the track undertaken between Kasara-Umbermali stations.

The services have now been restored.

The work was undertaken after 6.30 am, the official said in their earlier tweet. They had also mentioned that the staff and officers were present at the site and the work will be completed soon.

Sharing an update, the official later said that the services on line were restored by 7.21 am; however, the trains are plying on a slower pace in affected section.

"Up Line Kasara - Umbarmali between Kasara and Thane, CSMT direction traffic is closed due to emergency work in the track. After 6.30 am. Staff / Officers are working for Track Attention and the work will be completed soon," Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar had tweeted.

Sutar later tweeted, "The track work has been done and now the trains have been started after keeping the speed limit low for some time in the affected section."

