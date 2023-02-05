Mumbai local train services to be affected for 5 hours today; major block on CR & WR lines; check routes here

Representational Image | File

Mumbai local train services will be affected today as the Central and Western Railways will operate Mega Block and Jumbo Block today for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works.

As per the Central Railway's statement the mega block would be operated on the Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on February 5.

Western Railways also said that they will undertake a Jumbo Block of five hours on Up and Down slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm today.

The routes that will be affected are as follows:

Central Railways

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted o­n Down slow between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective schedule and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Down fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their schedule halts and will be re-diverted o­n up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule, as per Central Railways.

Harbour Line

Vadala Road-Mankhurd Up and Down harbour lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm will remain cancelled, as per Central Railways.

Suburban train services between CSMT and Bandra/Goregaon will run as per schedule during the block period.

As per the statement, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour / Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

Special suburban trains will run o­n the Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period, the statement said.

Western Railways

There will be a 5-hour Jumbo Block between Borivali and Goregaon stations on Western Railway.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all UP and DOWN Slow line trains will run on fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon during the block period.

Some Up & Down suburban services will remain cancelled due to the block, and some Borivali locals will run up to Goregaon station,

During the block period no trains will be dealt from Platform No. 1, 2, 3 & 4 at Borivali station.

