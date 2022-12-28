e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Central Railway to run 4 special suburban services on New Year eve

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File
Mumbai: Central Railway will run special suburban services on New Year Eve (31/12/2022 and 01/01/2023 midnight) for the benefit of passengers.

Main Line

The Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.00 hrs.

The special train will depart Kalyan at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.00 hrs.

Harbour Line

The special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs.

The special train will depart Panvel at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 02.50 hrs

All these specials will halt at all stations.

Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.

