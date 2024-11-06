 Mumbai: Central Railway To Run 2 One-Way Special Trains Between CSMT-Katihar And LTT-Danapur For Diwali, Chhat Puja Festivals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway To Run 2 One-Way Special Trains Between CSMT-Katihar And LTT-Danapur For Diwali, Chhat Puja Festivals

Mumbai: Central Railway To Run 2 One-Way Special Trains Between CSMT-Katihar And LTT-Danapur For Diwali, Chhat Puja Festivals

Central Railway to run 2 One way Special trains between Mumbai and Danapur / Katihar to accommodate passengers travelling for Diwali / Chhat Puja Festival. In view of the huge demand from passengers travelling for the festival season, CR will run 2 One way special trains between Mumbai and Danapur / Katihar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway to operate special one-way trains between CSMT-Katihar and LTT-Danapur for the Diwali and Chhat Puja festival rush | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway to run 2 One way Special trains between Mumbai and Danapur / Katihar to accommodate passengers travelling for Diwali / Chhat Puja Festival.

In view of the huge demand from passengers travelling for the festival season, CR will run 2 One way special trains between Mumbai and Danapur / Katihar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

CSMT - Katihar One way Special

01199 One way Special will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 15.30 hrs on 08.11.2024 and will arrive at Katihar at 02.00 hrs on 09.11.2024

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To India
FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To India
Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi
Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi
West Bengal: FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty For Provocative Comments During Amit Shah's Meeting In Kolkata
West Bengal: FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty For Provocative Comments During Amit Shah's Meeting In Kolkata
Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra Community Seeks Exemption From Proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024
Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra Community Seeks Exemption From Proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan ,Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria and Navgachia.

Composition: 1 AC-Ist Class cum AC-II Tier, 1 AC-III Tier, 10 ( 9 Reserved & 1 Unreserved) Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class and 2 Second seating cum Guard's brake Van.

LTT-Danapur One way Special

01049 One way Special will depart from LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs on 09.11.2024 and will arrive at Danapur at 09.00 hrs on 11.11.2024

Halts: Thane, Kalyan ,Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 15 (11 Reserved & 4 Unreserved) Sleeper Class and 2 Second seating cum Guard's brake Van.

Reservation:

Bookings for One way Special Train No. 01049 on special charges will open on 7.11.2024 at 12.00 hrs and Bookings for One way Special Train No. 01199 on special charges will open on 8.11.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Central Railway Resumes Neral-Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6, Check...
article-image

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi

Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi

Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra Community Seeks Exemption From Proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra Community Seeks Exemption From Proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Valsad-Rajgir & Udhna-Jaynagar For Festive...

Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Valsad-Rajgir & Udhna-Jaynagar For Festive...

Mumbai: Central Railway To Run 2 One-Way Special Trains Between CSMT-Katihar And LTT-Danapur For...

Mumbai: Central Railway To Run 2 One-Way Special Trains Between CSMT-Katihar And LTT-Danapur For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Vishwa Hindu Parishad On Ground To Influence People To Vote For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Vishwa Hindu Parishad On Ground To Influence People To Vote For...