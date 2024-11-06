Mumbai: Central Railway To Run 2 One-Way Special Trains Between CSMT-Katihar And LTT-Danapur For Diwali, Chhat Puja Festivals

Central Railway to operate special one-way trains between CSMT-Katihar and LTT-Danapur for the Diwali and Chhat Puja festival rush | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway to run 2 One way Special trains between Mumbai and Danapur / Katihar to accommodate passengers travelling for Diwali / Chhat Puja Festival.

In view of the huge demand from passengers travelling for the festival season, CR will run 2 One way special trains between Mumbai and Danapur / Katihar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

CSMT - Katihar One way Special

01199 One way Special will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 15.30 hrs on 08.11.2024 and will arrive at Katihar at 02.00 hrs on 09.11.2024

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan ,Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria and Navgachia.

Composition: 1 AC-Ist Class cum AC-II Tier, 1 AC-III Tier, 10 ( 9 Reserved & 1 Unreserved) Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class and 2 Second seating cum Guard's brake Van.

LTT-Danapur One way Special

01049 One way Special will depart from LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs on 09.11.2024 and will arrive at Danapur at 09.00 hrs on 11.11.2024

Halts: Thane, Kalyan ,Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 15 (11 Reserved & 4 Unreserved) Sleeper Class and 2 Second seating cum Guard's brake Van.

Reservation:

Bookings for One way Special Train No. 01049 on special charges will open on 7.11.2024 at 12.00 hrs and Bookings for One way Special Train No. 01199 on special charges will open on 8.11.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.