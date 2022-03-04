Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on its suburban sections on Sunday; check details

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 06.03.2022.

Diva -Kalyan Up and Dn slow lines from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm

Dn Slow/Semi fast services leaving Thane from 8.37 am to 4.36 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Diva and Kalyan stations, halting at Dombivali station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 8.51 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Diva stations, halting at Dombivali station and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Diva station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:56 PM IST