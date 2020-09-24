Mumbai: Central Railway to operate additional 68 special suburban train services from today

In a bid to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, the Central Railway (CR) on Thursday said that it will operate additional 68 services, making a total of 423 special suburban train services from today.
Taking to Twiter, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, wrote: "In order to maintain social distancing & avoid crowding @Central_Railway operates additional 68 services, making total 423 spl suburban services, from today (24.09.2020). Passengers to follow Social distancing and all norms mandated for Covid-19.
The Central Railway currently operates 355 special suburban services for essential services staff as notified by Maharashtra government. "Central Railway on the request of Government of Maharashtra, had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15th June, 2020 on the Mumbai suburban section. The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing," the CPRO said in a statement.
The local trains were suspended for the general public since the lockdown began on March 22. The Western Railway and Central Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over mainline and Harbour line on June 15. These special suburban services were only for general passengers/public and were strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government. Those working in private sector cannot use them, due to which most of them are struggling to reach their workplaces.
Here is the break up of additional 68 services (Main line 46 services and harbour line 22 services)
9 services (5 Dn & 4 Up) from/to Kasara
6 services (3 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kasara-Kalyan
9 services (4 Dn & 5 Up) from/to Karjat
2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Thane-Karjat
2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Kalyan-Karjat
3 services (2 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Ambernath
5 services (2 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kalyan
4 services (2 Dn & 2 Up) from/to Thane
6 services (3 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kurla
14 services (8 Dn & 6 Up) from/to Panvel
8 services (3 Dn & 5 Up) from/to Vashi
Breakup of total 423 services (Main line 329, Harbour line 92, Transharbour line 02)
72 services (37 Dn & 35 Up) from/to Thane
24 services (11 Dn & 13 Up) from/to Dombivali
14 services (7 Dn & 7 Up) from /to Kurla
82 services (41 Dn & 41 Up) from/to Kalyan
20 services (10 Dn & 10 Up) from/to Titwala
41 services (21 Dn & 20 Up) from/to Kasara
45 services (22 Dn & 23 Up) from/to Karjat
24 services (12 Dn & 12 Up) from/to Badlapur
7 services (4 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Ambernath
84 services (43 Dn& 41 Up) from/to Panvel
8 services (3 Dn & 4 Up) from/to Vashi
2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Vashi on Transharbour line
