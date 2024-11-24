Mumbai: Central Railway To Conduct Night Traffic Blocks At LTT Yard From Nov 26-28, Check Affected Long-Distance Trains

Indian Railways | Representational Image

Central Railway will operate special night traffic blocks at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) yard on November 26, 27, and 28, 2024, to facilitate the renewal of Scissor crossing and Double Diamond Switch. The blocks will be in effect from midnight to early morning hours, impacting over a dozen long-distance trains.

The affected trains and their revised schedules are as follows:

Block on November 26 (Tuesday) from 00:50 am to 05:50 am

- 22114 Kochuveli-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 12102 Shalimar-LTT Janeshwari Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

Block on November 27 (Wednesday) from 00:40 am to 05:40 am

- 12102 Shalimar-LTT Janeshwari Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

Block on November 28 (Thursday) from 01:00 am to 06:00 am

- 22104 Ayodhya Cantt-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

- 22110 Ballarshah-LTT Express will be short-terminated at Thane station.

Additionally, the following trains will be regulated by 30 to 45 minutes:

- 15547 Raxaul-LTT Express

- 12174 Pratapgarh-LTT Express

- 15101 Chhapra-LTT Express

The following trains will depart late:

- 20103 LTT-Gorakhpur Express on November 26, 27, and 28 by 30 to 40 minutes

- 12165 LTT-Gorakhpur Express on November 28 by 40 minutes

- 22183 LTT-Ayodhya Cantt Express on November 27 by 20 minutes

Confirming the development a senior official of CR said, Passengers are advised to check with the railway authorities for the latest updates and to plan their journeys accordingly.