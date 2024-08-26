Mumbai: Central Railway Proposes New Parel Terminus To Alleviate CSMT Congestion, Expands LTT With 4 Additional Platforms | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) has finalized a comprehensive plan to construct a new state-of-the-art terminus for long-distance trains at Parel, aiming to ease congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and improve suburban local train operations. "The plan, now in its final stages, will soon be submitted to the Railway Board for approval" said RK Yadav general manager of CR on Monday.

According to an official, proposed Parel terminus is expected to significantly streamline operations by providing an additional hub for long-distance trains, thus reducing the load on CSMT and allowing more efficient management of suburban local train services. By terminating and starting long-distance trains at Parel, the pressure on CSMT will be alleviated, enhancing overall service efficiency.

This isn't the first time CR has proposed such an initiative. In 2016, the Mumbai Division submitted a proposal for constructing a new long-distance terminus at Parel to the Finance Department of Central Railway. However, that plan faced opposition from the CR workers' union, stalling its progress. With renewed efforts and a new plan nearly ready, CR officials are optimistic about receiving the final nod from the Railway Board.

In addition to the Parel terminus project, CR general manager has also announced plans to expand the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Monday. Currently, LTT has seven platforms and is one of Mumbai's busiest railway stations, with a daily footfall of around 70,000 passengers. "The construction of four additional platforms is intended to enhance operational efficiency and accommodate the increasing number of travelers, especially during peak seasons like summer" he said.

LTT currently serves as the starting or ending point for 26 pairs of long-distance trains on a daily average. The addition of four new platforms will help alleviate congestion and allow for more frequent services, catering to the growing demand.

Further, CR is set to accelerate the ongoing remodeling work at the Kalyan yard. The remodeling aims to improve the station's capacity to handle more trains and streamline operations. An official also mentioned that the extension of two more platforms at CSMT to accommodate 24-coach trains is likely to be completed by November.