 Mumbai: Central Railway Investigates After Thane-Bound Local Train Jumps Red Signal At Badlapur Station
On August 13, a Thane-bound local train originating from Karjat jumped a red signal at Badlapur Railway station, Central Railway’s Mumbai division. "The incident occurred at approximately 2:25 PM on Tuesday when the train crossed the UP line starter signal (S-24) that had been displaying a red danger signal since 2:15 PM" said an official.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Central Railway Investigates After Thane-Bound Local Train Jumps Red Signal At Badlapur Station | Representative Image

"The train arrived at the signal at 2:24 PM but failed to stop, with some coaches passing the red signal. Following the incident, railway officials rush on the site and initiated an investigation." he said.

According to sources, motorman, KR Yadav, claimed that he applied the brakes in time, but technical issues may have caused the train to continue moving, leading to the signal overshoot. However sources said that the brakes might not have been applied timely by the motorman, and an emergency brake was later engaged by the guard.

A senior Central Railway official stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the incident. Signal overshooting is regarded as a serious offence in railway operations due to its potential safety risks.

