Central Railway To Run 4 Special Trains Between LTT Mumbai And Velankanni For Festival Rush; Check Details

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run 4 special trains between LTT Mumbai and Velankanni to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Velankanni Festival. The details of services are as under:

LTT Mumbai-Velankanni Specials (4 Trips)

01161 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 13.00 hrs on Monday 26.08.2024 and will arrive Velankanni at 23.50 hrs next day.

01162 special will depart Velankanni at 03.00 hrs on Wednesday 28.08.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 16.20 hrs next day.

Composition: 4 AC-III Tier, 14 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (22 ICF Coaches)

01163 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 13.00 hrs on Saturday 07.09.2024 and will arrive Velankanni at 23.50 hrs next day.

01164 special will depart Velankanni at 03.00 hrs on Monday 09.09.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 16.20 hrs next day.

Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car. (18 LHB Coaches)

Halts for all trains: Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Panruti, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaithisvarankoil, Mayiladuturai, Thiruvarur and Nagappattinam.

Reservation: Bookings for the special train nos 01161 & 01163 on special charges will open from *14.08.2024* at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail these special train services.