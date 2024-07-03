Mumbai: Central Railway Introduces Innovative Backpack Vacuum Cleaners To Boost Cleanliness |

Mumbai: Central Railway's Mumbai Division has taken another innovative step in cleaning of railway tracks, stations and railway premises. The Mechanical branch has developed an inhouse Battery Operated Portable Backpack type Vacuum garbage litter collector which is highly productive, cost-effective and maintenance free.

It is an easy –to-carry rechargeable backpack, operating on 20 Volts DC power supply with a flexible PVC pipe connected to a basket for collecting the trash. It is light to carry (7 kgs), smooth in operation and faster in collection.

For instance, where collection of garbage for a distance of 50 meters takes 20 minutes without the machine, the machine does the same in 10 minutes. It has the capacity to collect 50 litres of garbage like paper, glass, plastic, tetrapacks, cloth, aluminium foils, bottles etc in one go. Bio-degradable and Non bio-degradable items are collected separately to ensure effective and environment friendly waste management.

Mumbai division presently has 2 such Vacuum Cleaner sets which have been developed and manufactured inhouse, and plans to procure another 116 sets to utilise them all over the division. The estimated of each set is Rs. 25,000/- + GST

Benefits of Battery Operated Portable Backpack type Vacuum garbage litter collector

• Easy to carry and simple to use,

• Runs on rechargeable batteries,

• One switch operation,

• Liner for use with disposable garbage bags,

• No dispersion of dust particles(unlike manual broom cleaning),

• Faster & Efficient

• Saves time and money

Central Railway's Mumbai Division takes great pride in this achievement, which not only exemplifies its dedication to cleanliness but also raises the bar for railway cleaning standards across the nation. We look forward to continuing our efforts in providing passengers a safe, clean, and comfortable travel experience.