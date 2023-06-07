Mumbai: Central Railway Employees Honored with 'The General Manager's Safety Award'

In recognition of their exceptional alertness and commitment to ensuring safety in train operations, five employees of Central Railway were honored with 'The General Manager's Safety Award' on Wednesday. The awards were presented by Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railway, in a ceremony held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

Mumbai Division's Heroic Act Averting a Possible Mishap

The recipients of the prestigious award included two employees from the Mumbai Division who averted a possible mishap on May 3rd. Sandeep Bhagwat Daunte, a Keyman, and Ramnath Nahu Palwe, a Trackman, were honored for their quick thinking and presence of mind. Together, they prevented a catastrophic accident by halting an approaching local train that was unaware of a van fallen onto the railway tracks at Igatpuri, approximately 139 kilometers away from Mumbai.

Proactive Response in the Face of Danger

Shivam Singh, an Assistant Loco Pilot from the Bhusawal Division, was recognized for his proactive response to a hazardous situation. While on duty on a Down Goods train between Mana and Kuram stations, Shivam noticed a passing Goods train on the Up line with a hot axle. His prompt action in informing the Dy Station Manager, Mana, led to the halting of the Goods train at Mana station and prevented a major accident.

S. S. Srivastava, a Technician-II from the Nagpur Division, was applauded for his keen observation during routine maintenance. While inspecting the under gear of a locomotive assigned to train no. 12136, Nagpur-Pune Superfast Express, Srivastava discovered a crack on the nose pad suspension of the upper bracket. His immediate report prevented a potentially serious accident while the locomotive was in operation.

Commitment to Safety and Diligence in Inspection

Pankaj Kumar Paswan, a Senior Section Engineer from the Solapur Division, was acknowledged for his dedication and attentiveness. During a rolling examination at the Daund yard, Paswan identified a broken yoke in a wagon of a goods train due to an unusually prominent Centre Buffer Coupler (CBC) projection. His timely notification prevented a potential accident and exemplified his commitment to safety.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by distinguished individuals, including Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Saurabh Prasad, Principal Chief Safety Officer, and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway. The Divisional Railway Managers from all the divisions virtually joined the event.

