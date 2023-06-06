Central Railway upgrades infra to provide amenity, safety for passengers

Central Railway's Substantial Progress In Upgrading Infra In May | FPJ

Mumbai: The Engineering Department of the Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) has undertaken significant infrastructural advancements, safety enhancements, and passenger amenity improvements to provide a better travel experience for passengers during the month of May.

“The CR has focused on upgrading several key areas to benefit commuters. One notable achievement is the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at various important stations. In Thane, major repair work was successfully completed on the Kalyan end FOB, including the strengthening of the FOB staircase of platform no 9/10 by replacing worn-out components such as nosing angles and broken step tiles,” said a senior official of CR.

Refurbished work at different stations

Major repairs were executed on the old FOB at Kalyan station, along with the staircase leading to platform no 6/7. These repairs addressed issues such as corroded distressed stringers, dislodged nosing angles, broken step tiles, and leaky roofing sheets. The refurbished bridge and staircase have now been opened for public use, enhancing safety and convenience for passengers, he said.

According to a senior official, a new 6-meter-wide FOB, spanning 40.15 meter with two spans, was opened for public use at Wadala Road station, offering improved accessibility. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation also contributed by constructing a 6-meter-wide FOB with three staircases at Neral station. The new bridge, which provides access to the eastern side, was made available to passengers on May 1.

CR also launched the longest open web girder across the track, spanning a distance of 99.34 meter. This accomplishment took place during the construction of a ROB across Vidyavihar on May 30. A total of 120 hutments built on illegal land were demolished between the Bhiwandi and Kharbao section. This effort aims to reclaim land and ensure the safety and efficiency of railway operations.

Safety remains a top priority: CR

“Safety remains a top priority for the CR and continuous track strengthening is an integral part of the engineering department's work. In May alone, the department successfully completed testing of 583 km of rail and 127 kilometres of welds, ensuring the reliability and security of the railway network,” said the CR official.

This month witnessed substantial progress in upgrading infrastructure, strengthening safety measures, and enhancing various passenger amenities across the CR network, he said.