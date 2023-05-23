Mumbai News: Central Railway takes preventive measures to mitigate impact of heavy rains on train services

Monsoon-related preparations Central Railway undertook |

The Central Railway has implemented range of measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains, during monsoon, on the train services and maintain the safety and efficiency of operations. The initiatives include installation of water pumps, upgradation of waterways, de-silting and cleaning of drains, track lifting, and comprehensive preparations for unusual situations.

Apart from that hourly monitoring of rainfall and water level above track is taken by control office from field staff during monsoon period.

Water pumps at low line areas

To combat water logging, Central Railway has identified 24 low line areas prone to flooding and will install a total of 166 water pumps. The railway will provide 120 high-power pumps and 15 normal pumps, while the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will contribute 31 pumps.

"The increased capacity and number of pumps, ranging from 12.5 HP to 100 HP, will significantly enhance the ability to pump out water and prevent water logging in critical locations" said a CR official.

The identified low line areas include Masjid, Mazgaon yard, Byculla, Chinchpokli, Currey Road, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund, Sewri, Vadala, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar, and more. By targeting these vulnerable spots, Central Railway aims to minimize disruptions to train services caused by heavy rainfall.

Micro-tunnelling work undertaken at 8 locations

"Additionally, micro tunneling work has been undertaken at eight locations, including Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Dadar-Parel area, Matunga-Sion area, Kurla Car Shed, Tilak Nagar nallah, Diva, and Kalva in recent past. This efforts played a vital role for smooth running of local trains in last mansoon" he said adding that micro tunneling at two new locations - Thane-Kalva and Kalva-Mumbra sections - are also undergoing. This upgradation of waterways will enhance the drainage system and minimize the risk of water accumulation.

Railway prioritised de-silting

Apart from that, CR has prioritised the de-silting and cleaning of 118.48 kilometres of drains on its suburban section before the monsoon. Currently, 102.39 kilometres have been successfully cleaned, with ongoing efforts to address an additional 16 kilometers.

Furthermore, the cleaning of culverts, including the augmentation of culverts through the insertion of RCC boxes, has been undertaken at various locations to maintain unobstructed water flow.

Culvert maintenance

According to officials efforts have also been made to address culvert maintenance. The first round of cleaning has been completed for 88 culverts in the suburban sections, with work ongoing for an additional 17 culverts. Furthermore, culvert augmentation work, including the insertion of RCC boxes, has been carried out at various locations, such as Kurla-Trombay area, Chunabhatti, Wadala Road, Vidyavihar-LTT area, and Tilak Nagar.

Trimming of trees, additional infra works in Ghat region

Similarly to minimize potential hazards, Central Railway has conducted cutting and trimming of trees along the tracks. So far, 43 trees have been addressed, and work is underway to address 23 more. This preventive measure aims to prevent tree falls during heavy rains, reducing the risk of disruptions to train services.

In the ghat section, Central Railway has undertaken several infrastructure works, including tunnel portal construction, rockfall barrier installation, boulder netting, Canadian fencing, stabilization of banks, and tunnel sounding at various locations. These measures will bolster the safety and resilience of the railway infrastructure in hilly terrains.

Railway to close coordination with weather, disaster management agencies

"The CR Control office will closely coordinate with the Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell, and staff deployed in flood-prone areas for real-time monitoring and updates" said an official of CR.

Track lifting is essential aspect of monsoon prep

According to the official, track lifting is another essential aspect of the railway's monsoon preparations. A total of 47.8 kilometers of track lifting is planned across the Central Railway jurisdiction, with work currently in progress and expected to be completed next month. This measure aims to enhance the stability and reliability of the tracks during heavy rains.

"Central Railway has also proactively stockpiled reserve materials, including 7,300 cubic meters of boulders and 3,500 cubic meters of sand dust/gravel, to address any emergency situations that may arise during the monsoon period" he said.