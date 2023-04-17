 Mumbai: Central Railway earns ₹438 crore from sale of scrap in FY 2022-23
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway earns ₹438 crore from sale of scrap in FY 2022-23

Mumbai: Central Railway earns ₹438 crore from sale of scrap in FY 2022-23

During the current financial year 2022-23, Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 483.28 crore from the sale of scrap.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

The Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23, Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 483.28 Crore from the sale of scrap against target Rs. 355 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

This is 36.14% higher than the target for the year 2022-23 and is highest percentage increase over target ever achieved by Central Railway for April to March period in any year.

The disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly. Central Railway is working in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in railways.

Read Also
WATCH: Central Railway ticket checker pulls up GRP cop for travelling without ticket, gets beaten up...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 'Project Mrityunjay', initiative of commuters to stop track deaths

Mumbai: 'Project Mrityunjay', initiative of commuters to stop track deaths

Navi Mumbai: City engineer post vacant since two years, reveals RTI

Navi Mumbai: City engineer post vacant since two years, reveals RTI

FPJ Exclusive: 'SC panel has limited scope, JPC can summon the PM too', says Priyanka Chaturvedi

FPJ Exclusive: 'SC panel has limited scope, JPC can summon the PM too', says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Mumbai: Court reverses man’s conviction, 2 year sentence in POCSO case

Mumbai: Court reverses man’s conviction, 2 year sentence in POCSO case

Kharghar heatstroke deaths: Political slugfest ensues

Kharghar heatstroke deaths: Political slugfest ensues