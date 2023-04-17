Mumbai: Central Railway earns ₹438 crore from sale of scrap in FY 2022-23

The Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/Divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23, Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 483.28 Crore from the sale of scrap against target Rs. 355 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

This is 36.14% higher than the target for the year 2022-23 and is highest percentage increase over target ever achieved by Central Railway for April to March period in any year.

The disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly. Central Railway is working in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in railways.