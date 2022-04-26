Mumbai: Central Railway directed to complete monsoon-related work before May 31

To ensure smooth and disruption-free train services during the monsoon period, Central Railways general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti directed all concerned officers to complete the work before the given target.

Reviewing the progress, Lahoti said that all monsoon related work should be completed before the target date. He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure 24x7 monitoring at all the vulnerable locations and to work in close coordination with State Government and Municipal Corporations.

"Our target to complete the work was May 31, but as per GM's instruction, we are trying to complete it at least one week in advance," said Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager, Central Railway Mumbai division.

Notably, Central Railways has de-silted and cleaned 59 Km of drains on its suburban section and work is presently in progress on cleaning another 59 km of drains which will be completed before 31 May 2022. Apart from that, CR has cleaned 38 culverts in its suburban sections, and work is presently in progress on cleaning 45 more culverts.

"Keeping the rainy season in mind, we identified 7,893 locations near the track and other railway premises, where trimming of trees is needed. The work is in full swing which will also be completed before May 31," said an officer of CR.

"CR will keep close liaison with the Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell and staff will be deputed at flood-prone areas for continuous round the clock monitoring and constant updates," the CR official added.

For the smooth train operation in the ghat sections, 334 boulder scanning and dropping work has been undertaken while the work is in progress for scanning and dropping another 260 boulders. Besides, work of boulder netting and tunnel portals to prevent the falling of rocks have also been undertaken in the ghat sections.

"An RPF Flood Rescue Team is already been formed in collaboration with NDRF. Apart from that, around a dozen foot over bridges were also identified to depute the staff for crowd control during monsoon. Additional static watchmen at vulnerable locations will be also deployed. Pumping arrangements at Rahul Nagar Nallah, Chunabhatti to be also completed before this monsoon," said another CR official adding that widening of the nallah's at Vidyavihar, Karve Nagar, Santoshi Mata; connection work of newly constructed railway culverts to MCGM drain at Chunabhatti and installation of CCTVs and floodlights at 145 vulnerable locations in the ghat section is also in progress which will be completed before monsoon.

Central Railways Mumbai division has also identified 19 vulnerable locations for waterlogging during heavy rains and plans to provide 83 pumps at these locations.

This year a total of 149 pumps will be given, of which railways will provide 118 pumps and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will give the remaining 31 pumps.

The locations identified on the mainline are Masjid, Mazgaon yard, Byculla, Chinchpokli, Currey Road, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund and on Harbour line are Sewri, Vadala, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:07 PM IST