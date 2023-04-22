Mumbai: Central Railway conducts joint mock drill with NDRF at Igatpuri UP yard (See Pics)

Mumbai division, Central railway annually conducts joint drills with NDRF to check alertness and response time during major accidents. In this regard, a joint mock drill was conducted at Igatpuri up yard on 22th April, an official of the CR confirmed.

"An artificial accident scenario was created wherein, a coach was put on fire and derailed. This situation was developed where passengers are trapped inside a burning coach" he said.

According to a spokesperson of CR, the drill was started at 11.27 am and coach was set on fire immediately. Message was given by field staff to control of Mumbai division at 11.28 am.

The control acted immediately and massage given to NDRF, Ambulance, fire brigade and accident relief train of railway and message given to all concerned. NDRF arrived at 11.36 am on site and started rescue operation immediately with the help of civil defence and fire brigade.

Coach was cut from top and windows, NDRF personal entered coach to evacuate passengers. Fire extinguisher used by railway field staff to extinguish fire. Railway ambulance arrived at 11.48 am on site and fire brigade at 11.35 am. RPF of railways also assisted NDRF in evacuation of passengers.

Fire brigade personal entered coach and completely doused the fire. All the passengers were evacuated at 12.40 aminitial first aid was provided to injured and their health parameters were checked by railway doctors. All the stake holders were found to be responsive and fast and the whole situation was controlled in 1 hrs. This drill made joint operation of railways with various disaster response agency smoother and will help substantially in real life situation.

Asked about the drill official said, Mumbai division aims for zero accident and quick response, if any such incident happened. This drills will continue to be connected jointly by railway for accident preparedness and quick response.

This drill was coordinated by Safety department of Mumbai division, Central Railway. On this occasion ML Vishnoi ADRM (OP), Mumbai Division, Sr.DOM (CO) Adish Pathania, ACMS Igatpuri Dr. Rajnish Kumar and senior officer were presented.