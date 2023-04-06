 Mumbai: Central Railway completes record 257 kms of doubling, multi-tracking
Central Railway in the year 2021-22 completed the then highest ever infrastructure enhancement of a total of 177.11 km

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Mumbai: Central Railway completes record 257 kms of doubling, multi-tracking

The Central Railway has taken several initiatives by strengthening infrastructure and executing various measures for its customers and passengers.

During April 2022 – March 2023, Central Railway has completed a record of 257 kms of doubling and multi-tracking. This includes Narkhed – Kalambha (15.6 Km), Jalgaon-Sirsoli (11.35 Km), Sirsoli- Maheji (21.54 Km),  Maheji- Pachora 3rd line (14.70 Km), doubling of Ankai Killa- Manmad (8.63Km), Rajewadi- Jejuri- Daundaj (20.01Km), Kashti- Belwandi (24.88 Km), Valha- Nira  (10.17 Km), Kalambha - Katol (10.05 Km), Jalgaon - Bhadli (11.51 Km), Kanhegaon - Kopargaon (15.37 Km), Satara - Koregaon (10.90 Km), Bhigwan- Washimbe (29.20 Km), Belapur - Puntamaba (19.98 Km), Bhadli- Bhusawal (12.62 Km) etc.  In addition to that, Belapur- Seawoods- Uran new line project has been inspected by Commissioner for Railway Safety, Central Circle.

Capacity augmentation to help Central Railway overcome traffic congestion

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway said that the capacity augmentation will help Central Railway to overcome traffic congestion and help in smooth train operations. With focus on safety, Passenger amenities we have targeted to boost rail infrastructure and make the Railways network future ready.

Central Railway in the year 2021-22 completed the then highest ever infrastructure enhancement of a total of 177.11 km, which included new line (31 km), doubling (74.79 km), 3rd/4th lines (53.32 km) and 5th/6th lines (18 km i.e. each line of 9 kms) and electrification of 339 RKM (Route kms). Central Railway. Recently, Central Railway has achieved 100% Railway Electrification on all Broad Gauge routes (3825 Route Kilometres) fulfilling the mission objective of 100 Percent Mission Electrification of Indian Railways. 

