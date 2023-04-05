 Mumbai: Central Railway earns ₹251.49 crore as parcel revenue in financial year 2022-23


Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Central Railway earns ₹251.49 crore as parcel revenue in financial year 2022-23

Central Railway ran 294 trips of time-tabled Parcel Trains, Lease & Indent Parcel Cargo Express Trains in FY 2022-23. Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs₹251.49 crores transporting 4.71 lakh tonnes of Parcel & Luggage during Financial Year 2022-23 (April to March).  

During the Financial Year 2022-23, 294 trips of time-tabled parcel trains ran generating revenue of ₹16.05 crores, 33 indent Parcel Cargo Express Trains generating a revenue of 11.54 crores and 24 trips of Leased Parcel Cargo Express Trains generating a revenue of ₹3.97 Crores.

Central railway sees increase in revenue compared to 2021-22

In 2022-23, 88 SLRs were on lease generating a revenue of ₹55.54 cr as against 65 SLRs generating ₹33.13 crore in 2021-22. 13 Parcel Vans lease generated a revenue of ₹24.01 crore in 2022-23 as against 5 Parcel Vans generated ₹2.5 crore in 2021-22.

At Nagpur division, Ajni good shed (AGSA) was opened for handling Parcel Cargo Express Trains to facilitate loading of irrigation HDPE pipes in NMGs to eastern parts of the country.

