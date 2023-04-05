Central Railway doubles its non-fare revenue in FY 2022-23; retains number one position

Central Railway doubles its non-fare revenue in FY 2022-23 | File

The Central Railway has retained the number one position in non-fare revenue among all the zonal railways.

During the financial year 2022-23, the income generated through Non-Fare Revenue is ₹87.44 crores as compared to ₹40.41 crores during the financial year 2021-22, indicating an increase of 116%.

The Non-Fare Revenue was generated through new concepts and ideas such as the upgradation of the waiting rooms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Nashik, Bhusaval, Nagpur and Ajni.

Several exceptional work done during this period include:

Upgradation of Waiting Rooms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Nashik, Bhusaval, Nagpur and Ajni.

• Identification of 37 new hoarding sites on suburban section of Mumbai Division.

• Nursing pods at 7 stations.

• Sleeping pods at Nashik.

• Rail Coach Restaurants at Amravati, Akola, Nashik Road, Shegaon, Pune and Bhusaval stations.

• BOXN coal cleaning at Bhusaval and Wadi.

• 17 Atmospheric Water Generator Kiosks (Meghdoot) at 6 stations.

• Emergency Medical Room (EMR) facility at Nagpur, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nasik Road, Chandrapur and Ballarshah.

• Renovation, operations and maintenance of Heritage Rail Museum at Bhusaval.

• Construction, operation, maintenance and management of Super Market at CSMT and Byculla