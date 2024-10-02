Mumbai: Central Railway Announces New Suburban Train Timetable From October 5; Check Timings, Last Train Departure & Platform Shift Details Here

Represetnative Pic

Central Railway (CR) has officially announced new time table for suburban services in the Mumbai division, effective October 5, aligning them with updated schedules for Mail and Express trains. Notably, the last train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Karjat will depart 12 minutes earlier at 12:12 am from 5th October, currently depart at 12:24 am Similarly, the last train to Kasara will leave CSMT at 12:08 am a change from its current 12:14 am departure.

In a significant restructuring, 24 slow trains originating or terminating at Dadar will be permanently shifted to Parel. Additionally, six trains originating or terminating at Thane will be extended to Kalyan.

To alleviate congestion at CSMT, the new Platform 11 at Dadar will be utilized, transferring 11 pairs of fast services from CSMT to Dadar.

"Due to congestion, especially during rush hours, many trains are forced to wait at the outer signal at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). With 254 fast trains originating and terminating at CSMT as of now, the platform shortages frequently result in delays. To alleviate this issue, a planned shift of 11 pairs of fast trains from CSMT to Dadar is expected to enhance operational efficiency and reduce wait times at CSMT" said an official adding that this decision aims to minimize overcrowding at CSMT and improve the passenger experience at Dadar, where boarding trains during peak hours has become increasingly challenging.

The revised timetable will also introduce changes to nine suburban train services with new timings and train numbers, while 10 services will see altered originating and terminating stations, all designed to cater to local commuter demands.

Moreover, additional halts have been provided for fast local trains at Kalva and Mumbra during peak hours. In the morning, a fast train will halt at Kalva at 8:56 am and at Mumbra at 9:23 am. During the evening peak, additional stops are scheduled at Kalva at 7:29 pm and Mumbra at 7:47 pm.

"These adjustments aim to enhance service efficiency and meet the growing needs of Mumbai's suburban commuters" said an official.

