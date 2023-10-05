Mumbai: CBI Registers Case & Conducts Searches Over Allegations Of Bribery In CBFC

CBI | Photo: Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against three private persons and unknown others including public servants of the Central Board of Film Certification, Mumbai & private persons on a complaint. It was alleged that during the month of September, 2023, a private person entered a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs.7,00,000/- & to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai for a movie dubbed in Hindi.

She allegedly accepted Rs.6,54,000/- as a bribe

It was further alleged that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, she initially demanded bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials amounting to Rs.7,00,000/- from the Complainant and subsequently after negotiation, she allegedly accepted Rs.6,54,000/- as a bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials in two bank accounts of other two accused.

The required certificate was allegedly issued by CBFC

Thereafter on 26/09/2023, the required certificate was allegedly issued by CBFC, Mumbai for said movie dubbed in Hindi. It was also alleged that in addition to the said amount, the said accused obtained Rs.20,000/- in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordinating fees for herself. An amount of Rs.6,50,000/- was allegedly withdrawn immediately in cash, out of Rs. 6,54,000/-.

Searches were conducted at four different locations

Searches were conducted at four different locations including in Mumbai at the premises of accused and others associated with the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Investigation is underway.

