OMG 2 Director Amit Rai Slams CBFC, CONFIRMS Film's OTT Version Will Be Censored: 'Didn't Rocky Aur Rani Have Kissing Scenes?'

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 will release on an OTT platform on October 8. Streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday announced the film's digital release date, however, director Amit Rai has revealed that the OTT version of OMG 2 will not be uncensored.

Ahead of its theatrical release, OMG 2 received 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film was passed with as many as 27 cuts.

In one of his earlier interviews, Amit Rai had stated that the film's uncut version will be shown on OTT. But he has now informed a news portal that the version which released in theatres is the same one which will be shown on Netflix.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the director said, "I don’t know what their apprehensions are. They (the streaming platform) will show the same version that the Censor Board passed. Ab ispe aur kya hi kar sakte hain? Saare desh ne chilla chilla ke bola par phir bhi Censor Board ko sunaayi nahin de raha, toh koi kuch nahin kar sakta."

The filmmaker also slammed the CBFC for not censoring the intimate scenes between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

"When I watched Gadar 2 in theatre, which is a U/A certificate film, a condom ad in which Kartik Aaryan asks a girl about her preferred condom flavour played before the film started. That can be shown? It is pure hypocrisy. I am not against any film, but didn’t Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) have so many kissing scenes? Was it okay for the kids to watch that?" he asked.

Several 'crucial' scenes were reportedly cut from OMG 2 as they dealt with sex and masturbation. Amit Rai also said that a condom advertisement scene was removed from the film.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam's OMG 2 is all set to release on Netflix on October 8, 2023. The film explores various issues concerning teenagers, including sex education.