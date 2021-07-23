Mumbai: CBI nabs senior statistical officer in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Senior Statistical Officer (Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, Government of India), National Statistics Office at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person, agency officials informed on Friday.

A case was registered against Senior Statistical Officer Deepak Kumar on the allegations that the accused had demanded Rs 10,000 as undue advantage from the complainant for submission and closure of the Final Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Return for his company. The accused, who did not want to pay the bribe, approached the CBI and lodged a complaint in the matter.

"CBI laid a trap and caught Senior Statistical Officer red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. During searches at the premises of accused, various incriminating documents/articles were recovered. The accused was produced before the court on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days," said RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer of CBI.