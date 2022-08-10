e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: CBI arrests power official for accepting Rs one lakh bribe

The CBI had on Tuesday booked Kumar, an an Engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd. Based in Solapur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | PTI

A day after he was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly demanding a bribe, Govind Kumar, a government servant in the power sector, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The CBI had on Tuesday booked Kumar, an an Engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd. Based in Solapur. Utility Powertech is a joint venture between a private company and the National Thermal Power Corporation, which is a central government enterprise.

Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant, a contractor, in exchange for returning his security deposit. The demand was brought down to Rs two lakh and Kumar allegedly agreed to accept an initial installment of Rs one lakh.

Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Kumar red handed while accepting the bribe amount. He was arrested and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, after which he was produced before a Solapur court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, officials said.

“The accused has been working in UPL since 2015 on contract basis and looking after safety and accounts related issues in the absence of regular Accountant. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Solapur which led to recovery of incriminating documents,” said a CBI officer.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Turbhe woman loses Re 94,000 to cyber fraudster in power cut scam
article-image
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI arrests power official for accepting Rs one lakh bribe

RECENT STORIES

Gaganyaan: ISRO successfully test-fires low altitude escape motor of crew escape system

Gaganyaan: ISRO successfully test-fires low altitude escape motor of crew escape system

Navi Mumbai: Uran police hold awareness programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Navi Mumbai: Uran police hold awareness programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mumbai: Branch of tree falls on parked rickshaw, passengers escape with minor injuries

Mumbai: Branch of tree falls on parked rickshaw, passengers escape with minor injuries

Mumbai: Motorman's alertness averts major accident on Central Railway, here' how

Mumbai: Motorman's alertness averts major accident on Central Railway, here' how

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seize 266 kg ganja; two held

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seize 266 kg ganja; two held