Mumbai: Car parking space sold for Rs 25 lakh in Cuffe Parade

It’s not just flats that are getting costlier by the day in Mumbai. According to a report, now parking spaces in Mumbai are being sold at a whopping Rs 25 lakh! The recent trend is a result of lack of parking spaces in the city, which has led many residents to shell out lakhs for the same.

According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, a parking space measuring 13.6 sq mts (146 sq ft) in South Mumbai's Cuffe Parade was sold for Rs 25 lakh. Yashika Rohiira, of Karma Realtors told the website that finding a car park, that too a covered car park, in Mumbai buildings is difficult. So, whenever a garage or a covered parking space becomes available, residents do not hesitate to pay a a premium charge for such spaces.